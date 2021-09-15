Grossman, Charles Gale

SUN PRAIRIE - Charles Gale Grossman, age 85, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

He was born in Deerfield, Wis. on Aug. 19, 1936 to Clarence and Evelyn (Schlueter) Grossman. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1954. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Riley, KS and then Schweinfurt, Germany. He proudly served as Sgt. with the 10th Infantry Division, 86th Regiment, Company B during the Korean war conflict. He returned home in December 1957.

On Sept. 27, 1958 he married Leone (Juedes) from Marshall, where they lived until moving to Sun Prairie in 1960. He worked as Foreman at the Wisconsin Porcelain Company for 33 years and continued his career at Oscar Mayer until retiring in 1999.

He was an avid sports fan cheering on his beloved Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks. Best of all, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play in their sporting events. He loved playing golf and horseshoes. He was an avid bowler and participated in the nationals tournament for over 30 years, receiving numerous accolades and awards.

Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years, Leone; his son, Dennis Grossman; daughters, Debbie (Mike) Gannon, Dawn (Allen) Ringelstetter, Diane (Dean) Topliff, Deidra (Joel) Wesloh; grandchildren, Ross (Brianna) Grossman, Bryan (Erin) Grossman, Matthew and Andrew Gannon, Paige (Jenn), Drew and Jake Ringelstetter, and Hunter, McKenna, Landon and Kamryn Wesloh; sisters, Donna (Harvey) Heiman, Karen (Layne) Herried; Bonnie (Tom) Murphy; sisters-in-law, Mary Grossman and Trudy Grossman; daughter-in-law, Donna Grossman; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale, Loren and Roger; and three sisters, Sharon (Melvin) Heiman, Marlene (Jerry) Weikert, and Carolyn Grossman.

The family would like to thank all of his many caretakers from Agrace Hospice, especially Ivonne, Lindsay and Heather. The children would also like to thank their mother who was their dad's tireless caretaker.

A funeral service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 1007 Stonehaven Drive, Sun Prairie at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 with Pastor Luke Werre presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Sun Prairie Memory Garden. Memorials can be made to Peace Lutheran Church or Agrace Hospice Foundation, 5395 E Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

