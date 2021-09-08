Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Hilgendorf
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
426 E Washington St
Poynette, WI

Hilgendorf, Charles Robert

ARLINGTON – Charles Robert Hilgendorf died peacefully at home in Arlington, Wis., on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. He was 94 years old.

Charles was born Aug. 31, 1927, to Martin and Metta (Parker) Hilgendorf, in Almond, Wis. He graduated as valedictorian from Almond High School. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and later earned his master's degree from the same university.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jessie (1981); and his siblings, Harold, Alan, James, John, and sister, Martha. He is survived by his children, Robert, Karl, Martin (Michelle) and Debra. He was grandfather to 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be private in Hillside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington or Poynette Friends of the Fine Arts.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Poynette.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am writing to you to share my condolences on the passing of your father. He inspired many students to enjoy and actively pursue playing music. His caring technique inspired me to practice and play drums as good as I could. To this day, I owe him a great deal as drumming became a lifetime passion. I will be checking out the Poynette Friends of the Fine Arts. In closing, know that your parents had a huge impact sharing their gifts with many student lives during their formative years.
Paul Rinzel
School
December 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. Mr. Hilegendorf shaped many of my successes in life. His faith in our Lord Jesus helped my walk with the Lord. So grateful for all the Sunday school lessons he taught me. The endless help with music will be ever be with me. May the Lords blessing comfort the family. My prayers are with you at this time.
Linda Hahn
September 8, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathies during this difficult time.
Becky Smithers
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results