Lawson, Charles "Charlie"

MADISON – Charles "Charlie" Lawson, a much-loved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, friend and more passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at UW Hospital after a brief illness. Charles was an intelligent man who lived his life with determination, creativity, and desire to help both his clientele at the State and family at home. One of his recent projects was to design and build a chicken house and run space for his granddaughter to have chickens to hug and raise during the pandemic.

Charlie was born in 1976 in sunny California to James and Ilene Lawson. He was followed by one sibling, Sara, whom he mentored, translated her early speech, and occasionally tormented. After a few years he moved to Madison with his mother and attended East High School (occasionally) and Madison College. He became serious about his studies when he was a little older and graduated from Madison College in his 30s with High Honors as an Analyst Programmer.

In 2007, he married the love of his life, Stefanie. Together they enjoyed several trips to Michigan and to Door County. These included fishing, grilling, boating as well as camping and birthday parties for the grandchildren in their backyard. The backyard had almost everything that a kid could want because he wanted the grandchildren to have some of the pleasures of childhood that he did not.

In his pre-technology phase (waiting for technology to catch up with him) he was employed for seven years at two Food Fight Restaurants, Blue Plate Diner and the former Bluphies. In recent years he was employed by the State Department of Work Force Development, Division of Employment and Training. He had found his niche and loved his job and his coworkers. Per a recent comment from one of them, "Charlie had a gift for logic flow and superior coding skills, a knack for coalescing groups, a vision of the future state and the drive to make it happen. He created opportunities for thousands to improve their livelihoods from his background perch, and they'll never know it was Charlie, but we do, and we'll remember!" Thanks DET for your friendship and overwhelming support!

Charles was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Clara Sweeney; friend, Chris Daniels who all helped to shape his young life; his uncle, Ken Sweeney; and cousin, Heather Sweeney.

He leaves behind his devoted wife, Stefanie; sister, Sara; mother, Ilene; father, James; mother-in-law, Robin; aunt, Char; cousin, Brent; and Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor, Cheryl Daniels. He also is survived by his children, James Lawson, and Darrell and Courtney Wascher; grandchildren, Montgomery, Alasiah, Jacorrion, and Emberae; and many other children that called him "Papa."

I would be remiss if I did not mention Charlie's aunts, uncles and cousins in Iowa and in Michigan. You have all been incredibly supportive throughout this journey! A special thank you to the UW Cardiac ICU who were very professional and caring during his stay.

A 'safe' celebration of his life is planned for Sunday, June 27, 2021. Key word "Celebration." Please contact his family or coworkers for further details. Bring some memories and laughs!