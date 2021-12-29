Menu
Charles "Chuck" Reuter
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Becker-Beal Funeral Home
109 Greenway Cross
Belleville, WI

Reuter, Charles W. "Chuck"

VERONA - Charles W. "Chuck" Reuter, age 87, of Verona and formerly Arlington, Wis., passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at UW Hospital. He was born on Feb. 9, 1934, in Exeter Township, Green County, Wis., to William and Marie (Baumgartner) Reuter. Chuck worked at Rayovac for 40 years. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Verona.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis., with Pastor Peter Narum officiating.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME in Belleville.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Becker-Beal Funeral Home
109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI
Jan
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Becker-Beal Funeral Home
109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Becker-Beal Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
