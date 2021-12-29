Reuter, Charles W. "Chuck"

VERONA - Charles W. "Chuck" Reuter, age 87, of Verona and formerly Arlington, Wis., passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at UW Hospital. He was born on Feb. 9, 1934, in Exeter Township, Green County, Wis., to William and Marie (Baumgartner) Reuter. Chuck worked at Rayovac for 40 years. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Verona.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis., with Pastor Peter Narum officiating.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME in Belleville.

