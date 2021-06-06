Royston, Charles Feril "Chuck"

MAZOMANIE - Our beloved father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Charles Feril "Chuck" Royston, age 64, passed away from a massive heart attack at his residence in Cross Plains, Wis. Chuck was born Feb. 23, 1957, to the late Charles and Delores (Lockwood) Royston. Chuck graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School, Class of 1975, and a few months later enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the U.S.S. Kittyhawk (CV-63) and worked in his spare time aboard the carrier in a gift shop in addition to his assigned duties. Chuck was honorably discharged in 1981 after six years of service. After his service in the Navy, he started a 32-year career with Meriter Hospital, which combined with UnityPoint Health. He enjoyed his work as a technical operations center engineer and the long-lasting friendships he made until he retired in March 2020. Chuck relished the time he spent with his family through the years on Lake Norman in North Carolina, the Mississippi River, Lake Wisconsin and Lower Wisconsin River, boating, waterskiing and socializing with his family and many friends. Chuck also was an avid fan of NASCAR for many years. Chuck spent much of his life living periodically with his beloved sister, Suzanne, and brother-in-law, Lud, whom Chuck considered his second parents. Chuck will be remembered for his loving and positive outlook, his wit, and his laughter; he would do anything for family or friends. We will forever miss you and know you are in God's hands, free of pain.

He is survived by his loving son, Lance Corporal Trenton James Ness, USMC, currently stationed in Iraq; his sister, Suzanne (Lud) Habada; brother, John "Jack-Chuddy" Royston; and longtime friend, Rockney Howard. He is further survived by his many special nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Charles and Thomas Clark Royston; twin sister, Cheryl Royston Brunner Jenkins; and his faithful dog, Tarra.

Chuck's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 702 Emily Road (Highway 14 West Mazomanie). Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of service, with interment to follow at St. Barnabas Catholic Cemetery with military honors.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.