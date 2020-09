Schaeffer, Charles G.

CROSS PLAINS - Charles G. Schaeffer, age 84, passed away May 21, 2020 at Meriter Hospital.

A drive through only visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison.

A full obituary will be in the Sunday, Sept. 13th edition.

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Services

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com