Schaeffer, Charles G.

CROSS PLAINS - Charles G. Schaeffer, age 84, passed away May 21, 2020 at Meriter Hospital. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years primarily in Alaska as well as Wisconsin Air National Guard for several years. He was also employed at UW-Madison for over 30 years. Chuck enjoyed carving, blacksmithing and anything electronic.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Marsha (Barr); son Charles B. (Chris Ripp) and daughter Meg Schaeffer-Utter (Bill), grandsons Liam and Drew Utter; step grandson Zachary Schroeder (Amanda); and great-grandson Peter Schroeder. He is also survived by extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kay Mattison and other distant relatives.

Chuck was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by his family and dear friends.

A drive through only visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison.

