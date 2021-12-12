Stoll, Charles A. "Chuck"

MADISON - Charles A. "Chuck" Stoll, age 80, passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Born Sept. 21, 1941, in Lansing, Mich., Chuck was the oldest of three children to Kenneth Stoll and Erma Vasold Stoll. He attended grade school in Lansing and high school in Okemos, Mich., where he enjoyed wrestling and football and excelled in his studies. Chuck attended Michigan State University both as an undergraduate and a graduate student, earning special recognition for his academic achievements from Chi Epsilon and Tau Beta Pi while attaining his Civil Engineering degree, specializing in soils. In addition, he was an active member of Phi Delta Theta.

Upon graduating in 1965, Chuck relocated to Madison, Wis., to work for Warzyn Engineering, Inc., as a Geotechnical Engineer. One of his first major projects was overseeing the construction of the Monona Causeway. Chuck remained at Warzyn for the entirety of his career, having served as Treasurer/Vice President and finally chairman of the board. In retirement, he served as President of Blackhawk Country Club.

While new to Madison, Chuck met the love of his life, Harriet Hipke, whom he married in 1966 and loved and adored for 55 years. Soon after their marriage, they welcomed their son, Ken, and daughter, Cathy, into their lives. He loved each one of them, unconditionally, with all of his heart, until his last breath on Dec. 10, 2021, after fighting cancer for the fourth time – surrounded by the love of those who were most important to him.

Chuck enjoyed attending and supporting Badgers basketball and football. He loved to golf and together, he and Harriet developed many lifetime friendships at Blackhawk Country Club. Among the most important and revered, were the ROMEOs. He loved to work outside and maintain his yard. He was meticulous, and it showed, not only in his yard, but in every aspect of his life. Chuck loved photography and music and was often found humming along to jazz classics playing in the background. He loved to read, both fiction and nonfiction, and he continued to educate himself in various fields of interest over his lifetime. Chuck was a giving man and contributed to a multitude of charities and institutions throughout his life so that others might benefit from his successes.

Perhaps most paramount, Chuck believed in family and the experiences and importance of spending quality time together. He organized multiple family ski trips, vacations and adventures across the U.S. and overseas. He dedicated his life to provide for his family those things he deemed most important in this world. We feel he succeeded beyond all expectation, and we are honored to carry on his ideals and legacy.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Harriet; his two children, Kenneth (Laura) Stoll II and Catherine (Dan) Barker; his grandchildren, Cole and Anna Barker; his brother, Roger (Martha) Stoll; his sister, Christine (Joe) Bostater; and many loved nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Alfred (Dick) Hipke; and nephew, Terrence Leibham.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at BLACKHAWK COUNTRY CLUB, 3606 Blackhawk Drive, Madison. Family will receive guests from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with a tribute at 1:30 p.m. A buffet lunch will be served.

Memorials in Chuck's name may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53705, or to a charity of the donor's choice to further his legacy of generosity. The family wishes to thank all of Chuck's doctors and caregivers, especially Dr. Rajguru, Dr. Zurbriggen, Dr. Griffith and Danielle Lima, NP. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

