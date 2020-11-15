Toycen, Charles G.

SUN PRAIRIE/COTTAGE GROVE - A great sportsman has left the field and lakes! Charles Gerald "Charlie" "Chuck" Toycen, 90 years old, passed away peacefully, on Nov. 9, 2020, at Oak Park Place, Madison, Wis.

Charlie was born on June 5, 1930, in Midland, Texas. He grew up as a Madison east side boy, meeting his future wife, Dolores A. Michaelis, and marrying on June 28, 1952. He worked for Kroger Foods in Madison for many years, before transferring to the warehouse management team in Nashville, Tenn.

He returned to Madison and his beloved east side to purchase The Bottle Stop Liquor Store on East Washington Avenue in 1965 with his wife, Dolores. He loved his business and his customers, treating all like family. He was always quick with a joke and a smile and, of course, his latest fish "tale" or hunting adventure.

As his family grew, so did his many interests. He became a pilot, and owned his own Cessna aircraft. He also was a co-owner of the Frickelton flight school in Madison. He and Dolores eventually bought another liquor store in Rhinelander, Wis., flying his plane between stores.

He was also a Mason and belonged to the Madison Zor Shrine clown unit, participating in many activities that supported the Shriners Children's Hospitals.

His other loves were his children. He'll be deeply missed by Laura (Rick) Williams, Susan Toycen, Todd (Ranee) Toycen; grandchildren, Michael (Nikki) Williams, Kevin Williams (Kelli), Megan Williams, Shane Toycen, Cole Olson, Benn and Jack Toycen; great-grandchildren, Addie and Evan Williams; sister, Patsy (Ron) Cooper; nephews; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Chattia "Chattie" Toycen; wife, Dolores; son, Thomas; companion, Liz Weger; and many other friends and extended family.

Per dad's wishes, no services will be held. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date when we can all safely gather together again. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Shriners Children's Hospital.

He told us many stories as children, but my favorite story was that the best gifts he had received in Tennessee were his first two children, Tom and Laura. The best gifts he had received in Wisconsin were his two younger children, Susan and Todd.

We love you dad

Love, Laura, Sue, Todd, and Tom

