MCFARLAND - Charlotte M. Kundert, age 89, of McFarland, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Aug. 28, 1932, in Madison, the daughter of John and Nicolina Cascio. Charlotte graduated from Central High School in 1950 and went on to work as a supervisory clerk typist for FDIC until her retirement on Sept. 28, 1984. She loved to cook for her family and always looked forward to hosting family gatherings.

Charlotte is survived by her son, Steven (Dawn) Kundert; daughter, Cheryl (Rodney) Frautschy; grandchildren, Cory (Kaitlin) Frautschy, Carly Frautschy, Steven Kundert Jr. and Kristy (Thomas) McLeod; brother, Tony (Jane) Cascio; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Kathleen (William) Wenzelburger, Rose (Wayne) Sams, Colleen Redmond and Leonard Cascio.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

The family wants to give a special thank you to the staff of Marianne's Elder House in McFarland for all of their wonderful care given over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlotte's name to Marianne's Elder House. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

