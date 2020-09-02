Werner, Cheri

MADISON - Cheri Werner passed away peacefully with her mother by her side on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, after a brief but fierce battle with cancer. She was 61. Cheri was born on Sept. 9, 1958, to Virginia (Bladorn) and Joseph Balsamo in Madison, Wis. She began high school at Madison Memorial and completed her high school career in Milwaukee in 1976. She graduated from Madison Area Technical College in 1984 with an Associate's Degree as a Dental Assistant. In that same year, she married her husband, Erik Werner.

Cheri was passionate about animals. Friends and family knew that her pets were her family. She rescued and raised several dogs, cats, reptiles, birds, and small animals. She briefly worked for a breeder of German shepherds and also as a veterinarian technician. She also worked at Walgreens for many years. She was a member of several animal rescue/rights organizations. Cheri loved music and attended dozens of concerts and musicals throughout her life. She loved the outdoors, especially camping, and was always eager to befriend critters on her trips. Cheri enjoyed drawing and other art media as well as watching the Packers and Badgers. She was known for her positive attitude and optimism, especially when managing her MS, and for her kindness, and love for others. Cheri was preceded in death by her husband, Erik Werner; father, Joseph Balsamo; and her stepfather, Edward Bladorn.

She is survived by her mother, Virginia Bladorn; daughter, Lindsay (Mark) Etter-Delao; stepdaughter, Sarah (Rick) Stenlund; sister, Julie Balsamo; brother, David (Jessica) Balsamo; and grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Her dog, Ollie, and cat, Geno, will miss her but are happy and healthy in their new adoptive homes.

To comply with social distancing measures, an outdoor visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the UW-Hospital oncology unit as well as the staff at the Suites at Beloit Assisted Living and Beloit Regional Hospice for their love and care for Cheri during the last year.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434