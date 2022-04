Cutsforth, Cheryl Ann (Statz)

FORT ATKINSON - Cheryl Ann (Statz) Cutsforth passed away after a brief and sudden illness on Dec. 10, 2021.

She was born in Cross Plains on Dec. 29, 1956, before moving to Fort Atkinson.

She is survived by her mother, Donna; siblings, Gary (Nancy), Dale (Pam), John and Robin; husband, Clint; daughter, Callie; and two grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward.