Cheryl Krisher

Krisher, Cheryl J. "Cheri"

MARSHALL/SUN PRAIRIE - Cheryl "Cheri" J. Krisher, age 70, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service begins at 11 a.m. Cheri will be brought to her final place of rest at Pierceville Cemetery in the town of Sun Prairie.

Please see Sunday's edition for full obituary.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 2, 2020