Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cheryl Krisher

Krisher, Cheryl J. "Cheri"

MARSHALL/SUN PRAIRIE - Cheryl "Cheri" J. Krisher, age 70, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service begins at 11 a.m. Cheri will be brought to her final place of rest at Pierceville Cemetery in the town of Sun Prairie.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Sep
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Sep
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 9, 2020
Keith Topp
September 2, 2020