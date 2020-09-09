Krisher, Cheryl J. "Cheri"

MARSHALL/SUN PRAIRIE - Cheryl "Cheri" J. Krisher, age 70, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service begins at 11 a.m. Cheri will be brought to her final place of rest at Pierceville Cemetery in the town of Sun Prairie.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054