Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cheryl Ruud
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
ABOUT
La Follette High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Ruud, Cheryl

MADISON - Cheryl Ruud, age 56, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. She was born in Madison on April 22, 1965, to parents, Gene and Bonnie (Henning) Ruud. Cheryl graduated from La Follette High School in 1984, and then went on to graduate from MATC.

Cheryl worked many jobs, most recently at Exact Sciences Corporation. She loved rock music and attended many concerts, but also really liked Blake Shelton. She also enjoyed watching the Packers and the Badgers. Cheryl lived life to the fullest, and she loved spending time with family and friends; she will be missed, but never forgotten.

Cheryl is survived by her mother, Bonnie; her sister, Barbara (Rick) Baggs; nephew, Ryan Baggs; niece, Heather (Jeff) Baggs; great-niece, Landyn; and great-nephew, Avett. She also leaves behind many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene; and her best friend, Kristi Koci.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A graveside memorial service at Roselawn Memorial Park will be announced in the spring due to inclement weather and COVID.

Rock on Cheryl.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.