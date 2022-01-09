Ruud, Cheryl

MADISON - Cheryl Ruud, age 56, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. She was born in Madison on April 22, 1965, to parents, Gene and Bonnie (Henning) Ruud. Cheryl graduated from La Follette High School in 1984, and then went on to graduate from MATC.

Cheryl worked many jobs, most recently at Exact Sciences Corporation. She loved rock music and attended many concerts, but also really liked Blake Shelton. She also enjoyed watching the Packers and the Badgers. Cheryl lived life to the fullest, and she loved spending time with family and friends; she will be missed, but never forgotten.

Cheryl is survived by her mother, Bonnie; her sister, Barbara (Rick) Baggs; nephew, Ryan Baggs; niece, Heather (Jeff) Baggs; great-niece, Landyn; and great-nephew, Avett. She also leaves behind many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene; and her best friend, Kristi Koci.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A graveside memorial service at Roselawn Memorial Park will be announced in the spring due to inclement weather and COVID.

Rock on Cheryl.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

