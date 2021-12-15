Tesnow, Cheryl Lu

MCFARLAND - Cheryl Lu Tesnow, age 76, of McFarland, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Sept. 8, 1945, in La Crosse, Wis., the daughter of Lou and Gertrude (Nuttelman) Stello.

Cheryl graduated from Central High School in La Crosse. She married William Tesnow on July 23, 1966.

Her life's purpose was to make others feel loved and special, and she did an amazing job at that.

Cheryl is survived by daughter, Michelle Jolly (Craig); daughter, Nicole Tesnow; son, Daniel Tesnow; and husband, William Tesnow; and she touched so many more lives.

Services will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. A celebration of life light lunch will be held immediately following the service at the Essen Haus, 514 E. Wilson St., Madison.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cheryl's name to Bethel Media Ministry, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

