Cheryl Tesnow
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Tesnow, Cheryl Lu

MCFARLAND - Cheryl Lu Tesnow, age 76, of McFarland, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on Sept. 8, 1945, in La Crosse, Wis., the daughter of Lou and Gertrude (Nuttelman) Stello.

Cheryl graduated from Central High School in La Crosse. She married William Tesnow on July 23, 1966.

Her life's purpose was to make others feel loved and special, and she did an amazing job at that.

Cheryl is survived by daughter, Michelle Jolly (Craig); daughter, Nicole Tesnow; son, Daniel Tesnow; and husband, William Tesnow; and she touched so many more lives.

Services will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. A celebration of life light lunch will be held immediately following the service at the Essen Haus, 514 E. Wilson St., Madison.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cheryl's name to Bethel Media Ministry, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m.
BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI
Dec
18
Service
11:00a.m.
BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill, so sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Joel
Joel Elliott
December 17, 2021
Michelle, I'm so sorry for your loss. Your mom was a very special lady and will be missed by many. I hope the memories give you comfort in the coming days. Kelli
Jeff & Kelli (Wilson) Ezzell
Friend
December 15, 2021
Michelle, I´m sorry to learn of the death of your Mom. If she was anything like I remember you to be, she was a wonderful person. Greg
Greg Lerdahl
Work
December 15, 2021
