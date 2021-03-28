Frisch, Chester F.

MADISON – Chester F. Frisch, age 84, passed away at his home, after a brief illness, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Chet was born on Dec. 3, 1936, to Anna Schaefer and Daniel Hammond at St. Mary's Hospital. He was adopted by William and Emma (Brog) Frisch. He graduated from Central High School in 1954. Chet spent 30 years in the trucking industry working for Neuendorf and Gross Common Carrier. He married the love of his life, Susan Zunker, on Nov. 20, 1965. He was in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1958. He was a member of Elks Club #410. Chet moved to Florida in 1989 and landed his dream job working at Lake Nona Golf Club in Orlando, returned to Wisconsin in 1995. His second dream job was working for Rite Way Leasing driving a shuttle bus for Meriter Hospital, Select Medical, Davis Duehr, and Dean Clinic. Chet loved and will miss his family, friends, golf and Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Susan; children, Richard (Cari), Steven (Whitney), Kristin (Tom) Kiefer, and Jennifer (Tina Rogers); and grandchildren, Ethan Carlson, Joshua and Hunter Kiefer. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Tom Zunker; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service. We are providing a livestream of Chet's funeral service so that friends and family may still be present. Please go to the Ryan Funeral Home website for instructions.

A special thanks to Heartland Hospice Care staff, PA Lindsey, Patti H., Patti S., Alison and Chaplin Karin. A special thank you to Dr. Matt Swedlund and staff at UW Health Yahara. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Heartland Hospice, 2801 Cross Roads Drive, Suite 2000, Madison, WI 53718. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

(608) 249-8257