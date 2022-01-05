Lang, Christian Jeffrey

MANITOWOC - Christian Jeffrey Lang, age 69, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, unexpectedly at home. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1970 and worked in the offices of Oscar Mayer from 1973 to 2013, at which point he retired. He is survived by a brother, Gary (Millie) Lang; two nephews, Terrance (Sandra) Ostrander and Brent (Vicky) Ostrander; as well as three nieces, Colisa (Max) Onderbeke, Robin (Dan) Thony and Pam Lang. He was preceded in death by his parents, Christian X. and Elizabeth (Scheele) Lang; a sister, Verle Ostrander; and brother-in-law, Orville Ostrander.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, at FOREST HILL CEMETERY, 1 Speedway Road, Madison.

