Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christian Lang
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI

Lang, Christian Jeffrey

MANITOWOC - Christian Jeffrey Lang, age 69, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, unexpectedly at home. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1970 and worked in the offices of Oscar Mayer from 1973 to 2013, at which point he retired. He is survived by a brother, Gary (Millie) Lang; two nephews, Terrance (Sandra) Ostrander and Brent (Vicky) Ostrander; as well as three nieces, Colisa (Max) Onderbeke, Robin (Dan) Thony and Pam Lang. He was preceded in death by his parents, Christian X. and Elizabeth (Scheele) Lang; a sister, Verle Ostrander; and brother-in-law, Orville Ostrander.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, at FOREST HILL CEMETERY, 1 Speedway Road, Madison.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6666


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Forest Hill Cemetery
1 Speedway Rd., Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
marjorie (scheele) krause
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results