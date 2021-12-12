Menu
Christina Newenhouse
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
4058 Lien Rd.
Madison, WI

Newenhouse, Christina

MADISON - Nina Christina Margareta (Seger) Newenhouse, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on 3 December, 2021. Born to Edgar and Nina (Cairenius) Seger in Helsingfors (Helsinki), Finland, on 14 January, 1932, she was a proud Swedish-speaking Finn with plenty of "sisu," the Finnish spirit of unrelenting perseverance. Christina and her sister, Gunvor, had a joyful childhood close to nature, until the devastation of World War II. As an adult, she would recall the fear of war and hunger.

Christina developed an interest in health and exercise while caring for her mother, who had a physical disability. After high school, Christina graduated in 1954 as a physical therapist from the Medical Gymnastics College of the Disability Foundation Orthopedic Hospital in Helsinki. She worked with Olympic athletes during the 1952 summer games in Helsinki and in 1953 completed an internship in England. Christina worked with patients in hospitals, clinics and home health, maintaining her own private practice into her 80s. In 1956, the United Nations recruited Christina to work for a year in a children's hospital in Guatemala. She corresponded with Henk Newenhouse, a Dutchman she met at the UN headquarters in New York. They married in 1957 and started a family, then moved to Northbrook, near Chicago, in 1960. In 1966 they bought a farm in Wisconsin near Spring Green, where they spent weekends. The family regularly visited relatives in Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands. An adventurous and curious person, Christina loved to explore other cultures and traveled extensively in Central America, the United States, Europe, and the Soviet Union. She was fluent in Swedish, Finnish, English, and Spanish.

After divorce, Christina met Otto Turcsan dancing, and they became life partners in 1996, enjoying socializing and relaxing at Otto's summer place. She was a folk dancer and an active member of the Finnladies of Chicagoland, and of both the Finnish American Society of the Midwest, and the Finnish American Society of Milwaukee.

Christina was a whirlwind of energy who enjoyed being active, especially outdoors. She played tennis well into her 80s and taught her kids to swim, row, ski, and skate. Christina loved to dance and sing. She excelled at knitting, sewing, and baking, especially Finnish oatmeal cookies. Christina gardened extensively and always grew flowers. She was kind, empathetic, and attuned to justice and equality. In 2011 she became a U.S. citizen, in part to support her former senator from Illinois.

Christina found solace in nature, in her garden, visiting art museums, and listening to classical music. She had an abiding love for her family and friends, who will miss her deeply.

Christina is survived by her partner, Otto Turcsan; her children, Yan Newenhouse (Maryann), Astrid Newenhouse (Kurt Meyer), and Sonya Newenhouse (Cecil Wright); and by Otto's son, George Turcsan (Kathy). She is further survived by grandchildren, Eric Newenhouse (Lindsay Morgan), Carl Newenhouse, Isa Teisberg (Cedric), and Addisu and Lina Newenhouse Wright; and by many friends. Christina was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Gunvor Borchers.

A celebration of Christina's life is being planned for the spring. The family wishes to thank the staff at Oakwood Village, especially Susanne Galler, and Agrace in Madison, Wis. Thanks also to the Finnladies and friends. If so moved, donations may be made to either Feeding America or the Chicago Botanic Garden.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608) 442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services - Madison
In the 1980´s Finnish-American connections kicked in after my dad suffered a paralyzing stroke. After a disappointing session in a nursing home, my mom decided to care for him at home. Fred Koski contacted Christina who called Mom to offer her services. Over a period of three years Christina came weekly to exercise my dad´s arms and legs. She would not accept any payment; instead she wanted to have coffee with Mom. They spoke Finnish, my mother´s first language, and developed a close friendship. Christina introduced Mom to the Finn Ladies, and Mom became an active member hosting and attending luncheons. In 2015 for Mom´s 99th birthday Christina brought nine women and lunch to her apartment, and then these women all attended Mom´s 100th birthday party. While Christina Newenhouse came to help my father, she did so much more to brighten my mother´s life. I certainly enjoyed knowing her and appreciated her energy and kindness, and I still make her oatmeal cookies. Lin Fredrickson
Lin Fredrickson
Friend
December 27, 2021
