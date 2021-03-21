CHISHOLM, CHRISTINE M.

WAUNAKEE-Christine M. Chisholm, age 48, of Waunakee passed away March 15, 2021 of Pancreatic Cancer surrounded by close family members.

Christine was born on February 5, 1973 to Steven L. and Karen P. (Fry) Chisholm in Annapolis, MD. She graduated from West Salem High School "91" and Upper Iowa University "96".

She was employed by Waste Management as "Queen of Commercial Construction Recycling" (according to her mother). She was awarded the Circle of Excellence for her accomplishments over several years. The construction industry throughout the state loved her passion for her position of keeping the part of the earth clean that she took care of.

She loved gardening, '80s rock music (especially ACC), her feet in the sand at the beach, and camping.

Christine is survived by her mother, Karen P. Chisholm; two sons, Garett Steven Chisholm (fiancé Rachel Ebert and her daughter Auden) and Grant Parker Krosnicki. Christine is further survived by her granddaughter, Riley Paige Chisholm. She was certainly the fun Mom.

Also survived by her grandmother, Inge Chisholm; step-mother, Diana L. Chisholm; three step-brothers, Brian K., Michael C., and Walter I. Crouse, Jr.; along with an array of family members from the Chisholm and Fry families.

Christine was preceded in passing by her father, Steven L. Chisholm; both grandfathers, Robert T. Chisholm and Ivan L. Fry; and her uncle, (Randy) George Randal Fry.

Christine: "WE LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK!"

A service and celebration of life will be held on May 22, 2021 at the family home at 307 Fourth St. Waunakee, WI from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Agrace Hospice, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

