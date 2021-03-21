Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christine Chisholm
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

CHISHOLM, CHRISTINE M.

WAUNAKEE-Christine M. Chisholm, age 48, of Waunakee passed away March 15, 2021 of Pancreatic Cancer surrounded by close family members.

Christine was born on February 5, 1973 to Steven L. and Karen P. (Fry) Chisholm in Annapolis, MD. She graduated from West Salem High School "91" and Upper Iowa University "96".

She was employed by Waste Management as "Queen of Commercial Construction Recycling" (according to her mother). She was awarded the Circle of Excellence for her accomplishments over several years. The construction industry throughout the state loved her passion for her position of keeping the part of the earth clean that she took care of.

She loved gardening, '80s rock music (especially ACC), her feet in the sand at the beach, and camping.

Christine is survived by her mother, Karen P. Chisholm; two sons, Garett Steven Chisholm (fiancé Rachel Ebert and her daughter Auden) and Grant Parker Krosnicki. Christine is further survived by her granddaughter, Riley Paige Chisholm. She was certainly the fun Mom.

Also survived by her grandmother, Inge Chisholm; step-mother, Diana L. Chisholm; three step-brothers, Brian K., Michael C., and Walter I. Crouse, Jr.; along with an array of family members from the Chisholm and Fry families.

Christine was preceded in passing by her father, Steven L. Chisholm; both grandfathers, Robert T. Chisholm and Ivan L. Fry; and her uncle, (Randy) George Randal Fry.

Christine: "WE LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK!"

A service and celebration of life will be held on May 22, 2021 at the family home at 307 Fourth St. Waunakee, WI from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Agrace Hospice, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q

Waunakee, WI 53597

(608)849-4513


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
22
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
family home
307 Fourth St, Waunakee, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Julia Snow
May 20, 2021
My heart is sad to hear of this. My thoughts and prayers are with Christine's boys and family. She was such a fun upbeat lady, she will forever be in my thoughts. May you find peace in the wonderful memories and know that she isn't in pain anymore.
Lia Tauscher
April 17, 2021
There has always been a special place in my heart for Christine. From our days of kids getting in trouble to the days I made you all dinner. My heart hurts over this, and send you all my love and prayers Karen. I will miss her.
Kelly M. Burrows
April 12, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss , my thoughts and prayers are with you
Paul Dowd
March 21, 2021
Karen, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your beautiful daughter. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Sue Davison Bellefeuille
March 21, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Chisholm family, especially to Karen and Steve, for the loss of a loved one way before her time. May you find it in your hearts to accept her loss knowing that her pain and suffering is over. Cherish the memories you have of her as a way to keep her in your lives. With great sorrow, Rose and Bruce
Bruce Kabernagel
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results