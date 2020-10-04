Kaestle, Christine Elizabeth

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Christine Elizabeth Kaestle, was born Jan. 28, 1972 (Princeton, N.J.) and died July 16, 2020 (Blacksburg, Va.). She died suddenly of a heart attack after getting out bed in her beloved home of 14 years. Her 48.5 years with us on this Earth pushed the boundaries of human love, intellect, respectfulness, grace, endurance, adventure, and humor. She frequently and fearlessly challenged all around her to think more deeply, to acknowledge their privilege, and to work toward improving living conditions for all. Christine grew up in Madison and attended West High (1990), majored in biology at Grinnell College (1994), obtained her PhD in public health from UNC Chapel Hill (2006), and was a Professor of Human Development at Virginia Tech.

Christine is survived by her life companion of 30 years Louis Madsen (Blacksburg, Va.), her mother Elizabeth MacKenzie (New York City), father Carl Kaestle (Providence, R.I.), sister Frederika Kaestle (Bloomington, Ind.), brother-in-law Lee Kruschke, and step father William Rowen. Due to coronavirus, an in-person service will not occur until summer 2021. Her body was cremated in Blacksburg.

Please send letters and/or emails with memories/photos of Christine to: Louis Madsen, 860 Hutcheson Dr, Blacksburg, VA 24060 (email: [email protected]). Lou will make sure to forward appropriate material to Christine's family.