Ecker, Christopher Glen

MCFARLAND - Christopher Glen Ecker, age 47, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. He was born on March 15, 1974, in Madison, Wis., the son of William and Rosemary Ecker.

Chris was a graduate of UW-Milwaukee. He was a kind soul with a big heart, and was perfectly suited for his career as an audiologist. The compassion Chris had for his patients was demonstrated daily while working at Costco. His passions included all form of sports, especially UW athletics, and most of all his family and friends. Chris will forever be remembered as a great and loving son, uncle and friend.

Chris is survived by father, Bill Ecker; and nephew, Caden Reisdorf. He also leaves behind many other beloved family members and friends. Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary; and sister, Amy (Ecker) Reisdorf.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.