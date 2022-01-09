Gomoll, Christopher A.

MONONA – Christopher A. Gomoll passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, at his home with Toni, his beloved wife of 30 years, and his kitties by his side. He was born Feb. 27, 1963, the son of Richard and Mary (Farley) Gomoll. Christopher was an avid outdoorsman who liked to work with his hands and was a proud Marine.

Per Christopher's request, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

