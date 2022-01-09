Menu
Christopher Gomoll
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Gomoll, Christopher A.

MONONA – Christopher A. Gomoll passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, at his home with Toni, his beloved wife of 30 years, and his kitties by his side. He was born Feb. 27, 1963, the son of Richard and Mary (Farley) Gomoll. Christopher was an avid outdoorsman who liked to work with his hands and was a proud Marine.

Per Christopher's request, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
