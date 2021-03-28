Leahy, Christopher Richard

MIDDLETON/MADISON – Christopher Richard Leahy, age 40, of Middleton, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born on Oct. 14, 1980, the son of Richard and Charlotte (Butenhoff) Leahy.

Christopher attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Grade School in Cross Plains and graduated from Middleton High School in 1999. Growing up, he was an excellent soccer player. He worked for Clack Corporation and previously worked in construction for his father, Richard, for many years. He loved nature, playing disc golf, going biking and camping.

Christopher is survived by his parents; sister, Victoria Leahy; nephew, Alexander Leahy; special friend, Kaila Mason; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Josephine Leahy and Elmer and Esther Butenhoff.

Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Christopher's name to St. Francis Xavier Church Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

