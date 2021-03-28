Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christopher Leahy
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Middleton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Leahy, Christopher Richard

MIDDLETON/MADISON – Christopher Richard Leahy, age 40, of Middleton, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born on Oct. 14, 1980, the son of Richard and Charlotte (Butenhoff) Leahy.

Christopher attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic Grade School in Cross Plains and graduated from Middleton High School in 1999. Growing up, he was an excellent soccer player. He worked for Clack Corporation and previously worked in construction for his father, Richard, for many years. He loved nature, playing disc golf, going biking and camping.

Christopher is survived by his parents; sister, Victoria Leahy; nephew, Alexander Leahy; special friend, Kaila Mason; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Josephine Leahy and Elmer and Esther Butenhoff.

Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Christopher's name to St. Francis Xavier Church Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We hope the pain of your loss will subside as time passes. Suzanne and I are thinking about you two today. Hugs.
Suzanne and Lud Habada
March 22, 2022
Chris had such a bright smile and curious nature, he and Tim had such fun camping and playing in Chris's tree house! I know he will be missed by many. My heart goes out to you in your time of grieving. Loosing a child is so hard even when they are grown. They are in our care for so little time. Many Blessings to your family.
Mary (Cushman) Headley
April 3, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Chris's passing. He was such a good neighbor friend growing up in Sunrise Ridge. Thinking of all of you.
Joe Kinsman
April 2, 2021
We were so stunned to hear about Chris's demise. I worked with him on many construction projects and have good memories of him. He was always considerate and a kind soul. We are so sorry and would like to offer our sincerest condolences to both of you. Hugs and prayers.
Ludwig Habada
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results