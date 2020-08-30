Harrison, Cindy J.

COTTAGE GROVE - Cindy J. Harrison, age 62, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Cindy was born Nov. 20, 1957, to William and Lolita Harrison and graduated from East High School in 1976. Cindy married Steve Reisinger that same year and together they raised daughters Jessica (Jeremy) Yager of DeForest and BillieJo (Matt) Heine of Johnson Creek.

Cindy also leaves behind husband, Lydell Holzwarth, and stepchildren, Tiffany and Forrest. Along with her children, Cindy's greatest loves were her grandchildren, whom she cherished dearly. Cindy will also be missed by siblings, Ed Harrison (Sue), Sherry Harrison (David), Rena Hinz, Tammy Hennings, Tim (Theone) Harrison; and many nieces and nephews. Cindy valued family and friends above everything and considered her friends her family. Some friends closest to her heart include Tamela Foye, Phil Connors Jr., Mary Hansen, Joyce Harrington, Joanne Alt and Bi Cheng Wu.

Cindy had many hobbies including bowling, collecting Barbies, soaking up the sun, and traveling. She spent her final year creating lifelong memories with family and friends on trips to Alaska, New York, South Dakota, and Nevada. She lived each day on her own terms and considered this her mantra. Cindy had a spunky spirit, a contagious laugh, and the most beautiful heart. She touched numerous lives and will be loved and missed by many.

The family would like to thank Hospice staff for their compassionate care. An extra special thank you to Dr. Toby Campbell and Hospice careteam Michelle and Carmen for their support.

Cindy's final wish was to celebrate life. To honor her journey, we invite you to join us for an outdoor lunch between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at GARDEN OF ANGELS (11360 State Hwy 33 Trunk, Portage, WI), where social distancing can be observed. In lieu of flowers the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to Garden of Angels.