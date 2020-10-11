Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clair Larson
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Larson, Clair Howard

DEFOREST – Clair Howard Larson, age 90, passed away Oct. 8, 2020. He was born March 20, 1930, one of nine children, to parents Theodore and Cora (Waffell) Larson.

He married Judith L. (Rampenthal) Larson on July 10, 1971. She preceded him in death in 1998.

He is survived by his children, Kristine (Douglas) DeVilbiss, Doug (Janice) McKaig, and Shelley McKaig; grandchildren, Samantha, Matthew, Megan, Ryan, Matthew, Katy, Royston, Kristina; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS, 3054 County Rd. BB, Madison, WI. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS
3054 County Rd. BB, Madison, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest/Windsor Chapel - De Forest
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.