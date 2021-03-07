Menu
Clara Feuling
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI

Feuling, Clara M.

SUN PRAIRIE - Clara M. Feuling, age 83, of Sun Prairie, passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2021. Clara was born on Aug. 13, 1937, to John and Frances (Thiesen) Morschauser, in Middleton, Wis.

After the family moved to Sun Prairie, she attended Sacred Hearts School until 10th grade, and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1955. Beside chores on the farm, she was also adept at playing the accordion. She later played softball for the Piggly Wiggly team, and worked at American Family Ins.

Clara married Herbert 0. Feuling on July 4, 1957, to become a Marine wife and mother, living in places such as Beaufort, S.C., Norfolk, Va., Detroit, Mich., and 29 Palms, Calif., sometimes returning to Sun Prairie while Herb traveled to other duty stations overseas.

Busy as a housewife and mother of five children, she was a Brownie leader for the Girl Scouts. She worked at the Oconomowoc Canning Co., as a school crossing guard, Value Village, Pamida, and eventually retired from General Casualty Ins.

Clara was a skilled cook and baker and was well known for her raised donuts that were very popular at bake sales. She was also an avid quilter. But her true joy came from her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, of whom she was so proud.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of almost 64 years, Herb; siblings and in-laws, Mary and Francis Koch, Art and Gertie Morschauser, Virgil and Cheryl Morschauser, John Morschauser, William Mueller, Archie Skogman, and Ernelle and William Fulton and their sons, Dale and Gale. She is survived by her children, Jim (Jenny Peterson) Feuling, Debi (Gordy) Yelk, LuAnne (John) Wood, Gina (Brian) Ruh, and Larry (Julie) Feuling; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert (Betsy) Feuling; sisters, Rosie Skogman and Sylvia Mueller; sister-in-law, Irene Morschauser; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at St. Mary's Hospital, eighth floor, for their compassionate care, and the staff at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living for their help and care of both parents.

A visitation, observing COVID guidelines, will be held at SACRED HEARTS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Sun Prairie from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, with a Mass of Christian Burial following. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Sacred Hearts Church. Father Lawrence Oparaji will preside. Please visit Sacred Hearts Facebook page to view funeral livestream.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, WI (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
SACRED HEARTS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Sun Prairie, WI
Mar
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
SACRED HEARTS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Sun Prairie, WI
So sorry to hear of the loss of aunt Clara Mae. She was my second Mom. Spent lots of time hanging out at Clara Mae & Herbs as a kid. Always in Awe of her Avon Collection! She and my Mom were very close. I will miss her very much.
Rosetta Hockett
March 11, 2021
