Welke, Clarence A.

MERRIMAC - Clarence A. Welke, age 90, passed away on June 23, 2021 at UW Hospital Madison.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, June 28, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10:30 am until the time of the service. Mask will be required in the church.

