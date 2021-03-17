Linderud, Clarice Y.

STOUGHTON - Clarice Yvonne Linderud, age 92, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home in Stoughton. She was born in the Township of Dunn on March 7, 1929, the daughter of Andrew and Bertha Sime. Clarice graduated from Stoughton High School, Class of 1947. On Feb. 16, 1950, she married Earl Junior Linderud. Clarice worked as the head cook at the Nazareth Nursing Home after raising her five children. She enjoyed playing cards and Mexican Train dominos. Clarice and Earl enjoyed golfing and bowling together with friends and family.

She is survived by her five children, Dorothy (Mark) Bechel, David (Cathy), Stephen, Nancy, and Corinne; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Norman (Verjean) and Myron (Mary) Sime; two sisters-in-law, Lois and Sharon Sime; step-brothers, Lyle and Richard Haried; and step-sister, Clarice Haried Larson. Clarice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; two sisters, Mildred (Herb) Phillips and Barbara (Dale) Reichhoff; two brothers, Bernard and Arnie Sime; step-mother, Marion Haried Sime; and step-brother, Dale Haried.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Stoughton. A private family service will be held at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed. Clarice will be buried in Riverside Cemetery alongside her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stoughton United Methodist Church in Clarice's name. Please share your memories of Clarice by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

