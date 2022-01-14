Fosdick, Clarine Yvonne

CAMBRIDGE - Clarine Yvonne Fosdick, age 86, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, due to complications related to a blood disorder known as MDS. She was born on Sept. 23, 1935, in Bear Valley, Wis., the daughter of Harold and Clara Smith.

Yvonne was one of 10 children. She attended Reedsburg High School and shortly thereafter started a family, raising five children with her husband, Lyman. In addition to being a mom, Yvonne enjoyed working in Central Supply at St. Mary's Hospital, where she created lifelong friendships. Throughout her life, it was in her nature to make friends easily as a result of her warm, easy-going, and non-judgmental way with people.

Aside from spending time with family and many dear friends, Yvonne enjoyed winter retreats to Panama City, Fla., where she honed her crafting skills. She enjoyed woodworking, pine needle weaving, and making hand-stitched greeting cards. She also loved working with her fellow quilters back home, making beautiful keepsake quilts for veterans and family.

In a complimentary way, many commented about Yvonne not looking or acting her age. Even as she approached her 80s, she still sought adventure, including a trip to Australia and New Zealand, ziplining down Fremont Street in Las Vegas, partying at Mardi Gras in Biloxi, Miss., and ripping it up on the Seadoo on Rock Lake.

Though it wasn't apparent physically, Yvonne was dealing with a serious blood disorder that afflicted several members of her family. She approached MDS head-on and participated in a clinical trial at Mayo Clinic - Rochester. Her involvement in the trial over several years culminated in the FDA approving an oral chemotherapy taken at home versus trips to the oncologist office for intravenous chemotherapy. She took great pride in this contribution to medicine. Despite the intensive management of her MDS, with frequent blood draws, transfusions, bone marrow biopsies and hospitalizations, her emotional bond with her care providers was palpable.

Yvonne is survived by two daughters and two sons, Pam Deegan (Wally Hershey), Gloria (Mitch) Behnke, Dan Fosdick (Carol Prothero), and Jeff Fosdick (Miguel); four grandchildren, Nathan Fosdick, Garrett Fosdick, Jessica Deegan, and Dereck Deegan (Haley Raab); three great-granddaughters, Kiara Hairston-Deegan, Lillyan Westfall-Deegan and Violet Deegan-Raab; and two sisters, Avis Roessler and Judie Ellett. She was preceded in death by her parents; life partner, Lewie Behn; Lyman Fosdick; son, Jerry; five brothers, Harold (Bub), Bill, Irvin, Ken, and Jerry Smith; and two sisters, Betty Erickson and Marcella Long.

The family would like to show great appreciation to Dr. Shannon O'Mahar and her staff at SSM Hematology and Oncology Clinic, Dr. Aref Al-Kali at Mayo Clinic, and all of the wonderful people at the SSM Infusion Center for their compassionate care. And, much gratitude to all the Cambridge friends who were there to love and support her on her journey.

Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 at NITARDY FUNERAL HOME, 208 N. Park St., Cambridge. A visitation will precede the funeral beginning at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the service is also available by accessing https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5995300174.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Yvonne's name to Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) or the Cambridge Food Pantry.

