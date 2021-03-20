Goth, Claudette Kathryn (Kraak)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - With love and sadness, we mourn the loss of beloved wife, mother, and grandmother Claudette Kathryn Goth (née Kraak.) Claudette passed gently on Feb. 24, 2021 after a brief, non-coronavirus illness. She had recently celebrated her 86th Valentine's Day birthday, and was encircled in the loving arms of family at the time of her passing at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara, California.

Born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin, Claudette was the middle daughter of Mary McCloskey and Martin Kraak. She attended grammar school in Madison and McFarland; University of Wisconsin High School; and Madison Central High. Claudette held fond memories from her school days including honor roll status; playing viola in the orchestra; and double duty in the marching band as both a flutist and drum majorette.

On Dec. 5, 1961, she wed childhood friend and soulmate Gary Clarence Goth in Nevada. The newlyweds settled in California and shared a Palo Alto apartment, later buying a Mountain View home in which they raised two daughters; Claudette lived there until her death. The couple enjoyed traveling; visits with family; and time spent talking, watching favorite shows, and doing puzzles together.

Claudette relished motherhood. She volunteered, chaperoned, and guided academics. Two terms as PTA President for St. Joseph Mountain View allowed her leadership and organizational skills to shine, and serve others.

Claudette worked primarily at St. Francis High School in Mountain View. She began as a Teaching Assistant (typing) and retired as Assistant to the Principal, having spent over a decade in the SFHS family.

In retirement, Claudette enjoyed knitting; reading; planning thoughtful gifts; and creating volumes of family picture albums – a labor of love. She doted on her grandson "dollies" and shared a deeply caring relationship with them. She sends them the sweet reminder, "T & N, you will always be with Gagee" – their special name for her.

Cherishing Claudette's memory are loving husband and devoted caregiver Gary of Mountain View; daughter Shelli (& Tim) Quinn and her sons Toby and Noah Heinemann; daughter Chanda (& Joel) Mullen; stepdaughter Dianne Francis and family; and valued relatives and friends. Claudette was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Victor Tortorici and their daughter Paulette Berg; and sisters Marilyn Steinman and Patricia Lehnherr; all of Wisconsin.

A private memorial gathering will be held once coronavirus protocols permit, but all are invited to visit her memorial page at lastingmemories.com. Claudette will be laid to rest at the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Los Altos, California.