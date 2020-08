Brylla, Claudia M.

REEDSBUG - Claudia M. Brylla, age 85, died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. A private family service will be held at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Agrace Hospice would be appreciated.

