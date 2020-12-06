Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clemens Dohmeier

Dohmeier, Clemens A.

MADISON - Clemens A. Dohmeier, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. Funeral Service will be held at MONONA EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4411 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Family and friends who wish to view the services via LIVE STREAM may visit https://youtu.be/2hNR5_b1cfg. Visitation will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., followed by burial. In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations directed to Monona Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
MONONA EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
4411 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson East Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.