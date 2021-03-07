Sabol, Clement Marie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Clement Marie Sabol, SCN, 74, (formerly Pauline Therese) was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. She died March 2, 2021, at Nazareth Home in Louisville, Ky. In 1963, Sister Clement entered the Vincentian Sisters of Charity and made vows in 1966. After the Congregation merged with the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth she transferred her vows in 2008.

Sister Clement Marie served in educational ministries. She served as a grade school teacher at St. Sebastian School in Pittsburgh; Holy Trinity in McKeesport, Pa.; St. Leocadia in Wilmerding; and St. Denis in Versailles, Pa.

From 1979-1989 she served in recreational therapy at Vincentian Home and Villa De Marillac nursing homes in Pittsburgh. She provided pastoral care to Regency Hall and later volunteered at Veteran's Hospital in Pittsburgh. From 1996-2014 she served as chaplain at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis.

She is survived by her sister, Judy Sabol of Natick, Mass.; and her extended family; and by her religious community.

Burial will be on Tuesday, March 9 in Nazareth Cemetery at 1 p.m. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.