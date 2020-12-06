Menu
Cleon Peeples

Peeples, Cleon "Dale"

MADISON - Cleon "Dale" Peeples, age 100, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at CROSSPOINT CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE, 5011 Commercial Ave., Madison, at 12 Noon on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Friends and family who wish to view services may visit the church's website at https://www.cpnaz.org/. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
CROSSPOINT CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
5011 Commercial Ave, Madison, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson East Funeral Home
