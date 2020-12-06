Peeples, Cleon "Dale"

MADISON - Cleon "Dale" Peeples, age 100, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at CROSSPOINT CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE, 5011 Commercial Ave., Madison, at 12 Noon on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Friends and family who wish to view services may visit the church's website at https://www.cpnaz.org/. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

