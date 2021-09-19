Haag, Cletus Anthony

MARSHALL - On Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, a good man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather ended his earthbound journey and was called home.

Cletus Anthony Haag was born at home on March 13, 1936, in Dane County's Perry Township. He was the son of Peter and Bernadine (Brings) Haag. The family moved their dairy business to East Bristol in 1942 where Cletus attended St. Joseph's Catholic School until his freshman year. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1954 and continued his career as a dairy farmer.

While bowling with friends at the Sun Prairie Lanes in March 1957, he caught the eye of a beautiful young lady, and the attraction was mutual. He married Mary "Suze" Dushack on Oct. 26, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.

On a bone-chilling January day in 1966, Cletus moved his family to Marshall and began his own dairy farming operation. A humble, hardworking man, he always sacrificed to make a good life for his family. Cletus did a stint in the National Guard and worked nights at Oscar Mayer, retiring from the third shift life in 1992 after 28 years of working two full-time jobs. Suze and Cletus sold the dairy herd in 1988 and continued to farm as cash croppers. With his "free" time he went into business with his son, Mike, in 1994. They partnered up to form H & H Farm Repair, which, in addition to fixing farm equipment, would become a pulling tractor juggernaut. Cletus could be found at the shop with Mike right up to his final days.

He is survived by his wife, Suze; children, Michael (Diane), Paul (Rachel) and Joseph (Angie); grandchildren, Nicole, Gregory (Devlin), Austin (Alexis), Anna, Bailey (Travis) and Kyle; great-grandchild, Olivia; brother, Gerald (Beverly); and sisters, Frances Yelk, Lois Barman and Leta Maly.

He was preceded in death by his firstborn, Gregory; and his parents.

Mom: The wedding phrase "and two shall become one" would aptly describe what we saw in you and dad. As for us boys, if every kid had the benefit of a father like ours, the world would be a far different and better place. Rest easy, dad, you will be missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, at SACRED HEART OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 229 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek or a charity of your choice.

Casual attire is preferred and the wearing of masks is a Dane County requirement. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/shjmp/.

