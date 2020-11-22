Menu
Clifford Anderson
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Anderson, Clifford J.

MINERAL POINT - Clifford James Anderson, age 92, of Mineral Point, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was born on Nov. 3, 1928, to James and Lydia (Sieber) Anderson, in Loves Park, Ill.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Evalena; three children, Donald (Marie) Anderson of Mineral Point, Mary (Paul) Dolan of Dodgeville and Margie (Frank) Barnes of Blanchardville; nine grandchildren, Roselynn (Nick) Uebelacker, Jordan (Allison) Anderson, Megan Anderson Pluemer, Ryan (Krista) Dolan, Andrea (Kory) Stalsberg, Courtney Barnes, Brandon (Kayla) Barnes, and Grant (Thu Pham) Barnes and 14 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, Cathy, Debbie, and Carolyn Anderson and Robin, Robert and Rodney White.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lydia Anderson; a daughter, Marcia; granddaughter, Kayla (Dolan) Sonnenburg; and his brother, Alvin Anderson.

Private family funeral services will be held at the Gorgen Funeral Home in Mineral Point. Burial will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point.

Gorgen Funeral Services

www.gorgenfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 22, 2020.
Thinking of your family during this time. I remember Clifford ALWAYS so PROUD of his family. He had such a positive attitude. Our sympathy and hugs.
David and Barbara Dolan-Wallace
November 22, 2020