Maerz, Clifford William

STOUGHTON - Clifford William Maerz, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on a beautiful fall day, Sept. 28, 2021.

Cliff was born on Feb. 25, 1939, in Arlington, Wis., to Joseph and Mary Maerz. He attended Stoughton schools until 1957, at which point he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Cliff served in the Navy from 1957 to 1961.

After several attempts at courting his future bride, she finally said yes. Cliff married Patricia Ann Luraas on May 4, 1963, at St. Ann's Catholic Church. They celebrated 58 loving years together. Cliff and Patty made their home in Stoughton, where they were blessed with three wonderful children.

Cliff attended a college trade school in Kansas City, Mo., after marriage and started a career in computer programming. In between his computer programming jobs, Cliff and Patty purchased the Half-Time Bar in Stoughton in 1978. In 1980 he started working for EDS and retired in 1995. For the last 25 years he enjoyed gardening and landscaping. Cliff was very honored and proud to be a part of the Honor Guard family of the Stoughton American Legion Post #59.

There's no question, Cliff's greatest joy came from loving and caring for his family. He had a special relationship with his children and grandchildren, and he left this world with so many memories and stories filled with laughter and love! Cliff was a man that turned neighbors into friends easily and could always be found with a smile. He taught his children and grandchildren that you can never have too many friends and to never, never give up! Cliff could be found spending many hours outside, as he had a passion for tending to his garden, a family tradition of his that he passed on to his family. Another family tradition that he passed on was the love of a good cocktail! Cliff was especially known for his signature Old Fashioneds, and all were welcome. He was a faithful, devout Catholic man, and his home will continue to love and serve the Lord.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Patty; their three children, Sherri Maerz of Stoughton, Chad and Tammy Maerz of Sun Prairie, and Pam and Pat LeMire of Stoughton; and eight grandchildren, including Morgan, Elisabeth, Victoria, Jack, Savanna, Jaret, Alex, and Sawyer. Also surviving him are his brothers and sisters. Lois, Ron, Diane, Mike, Art, Barb, Sue, Joey, Leon, Carol, and Mary-Jo. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary; as well as his brothers, Wayne and Denny. Also preceding him in death was his son-in-law, Scott Griffin.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, at ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH in Stoughton. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m., at which point the Stoughton American Legion Post #59 Honor Guard will perform their pass and review. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at church, with a lunch to follow at the American Legion #59.

Please share your memories of Cliff by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect St., P.O. Box 231, Stoughton

(608) 873-9244