MADISON – Cody Ray Beicher, age 33, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, at Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation in Juneau, Wis.

Cody was born to Bonnie Briggs-Whalen and Robert Beicher on Nov. 13, 1988, in Madison, Wis. Cody was born with many health issues that rarely interrupted his infectious smile and laugh. For the last 12 years Cody was a resident at Clearview, which he called home. He made many friends with residents, nurses, doctors and staff, along with their kids, dogs, cats or anything that Cody would start a conversation about.

Cody was a friend to everyone he met, and their friendship was immediately returned. Cody loved his sports and especially the Sunday paper with his mom. Cody loved listening to music, playing board games, doing math sheets, and going to workshop. He also watched the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and professional tennis; his favorites were Aaron Rodgers and Novak Djokovic. Cody completely idolized his brother Jason; with the many memories he and Jason shared, fishing was his favorite and the pictures he shared with Cody of his dog, Gauge. Everyone will truly miss you, dear Cody. You're our special angel now. You will forever be in our hearts; there will never be anyone like you. You are now at peace, no more struggling.

Cody is survived by his mother, Bonnie (Bill) Briggs-Whalen of Madison, Wis.; his father, Robert Beicher of Belleville, Wis.; and his brother, Jason (Christie) Beicher of Argyle, Wis.; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cody was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edna and Howard Solberg of Madison, Wis., and Dorie and Jack Beicher of Hazlehurst, Wis.; along with numerous aunts and an uncle.

There are a number of special Thank Yous necessary: Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation-Juneau, UW Hospital and Clinics-Madison, and Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, Wis.

There will be a celebration of life announced in the spring of 2022.

