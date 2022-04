Coleen L. Durst

VERONA - Coleen L. Durst, age 65, died suddenly on Thursday, March 31, 2022 while visiting relatives in California. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and a complete obituary will follow at that time.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI