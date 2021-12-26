Menu
Colleen Brown
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Brown, Colleen Mary

MADISON - It is with great sadness that we share the news that Colleen Mary Brown died on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Mom had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia type in 2012. She carried on an active life for many years. Mom did not die from COVID, but the isolation it forced did not help.

Colleen was born on March 30, 1934, in Madison, Wis. She was the oldest of six children born to Ambrose and Rose (Mooney) Beld. The second born (Richard) died in infancy. Victoria, Stephan, Kathleen and Scott filled out this boisterous family. Mom was an active, outgoing and social person. She loved to dance more than just about anything.

It would be her penchant for dance that changed her life.

Mom graduated from Madison Central High School in 1952. Not long afterward, on a cold November Saturday (1953), she attended a wedding dance in Waunakee, Wis. It was there she spotted a handsome and abundantly confident young sailor at the dance. He walked over and their worlds changed. His opening line to mom is one you cannot possibly make up. He asked, "Did you come in to get warm, or do you want to dance?" Mom replied, "I came to dance."

Dance they did. Every night during his three-week leave.

Six weeks after that meeting, my parents married on Dec. 26, 1953. They were 19.

They parted only once - 55 years, later when my dad passed away.

Some people are born rich. Some people are born brilliant. Some people are born to change the world. My parents were born for each other.

Mom always said that they got along so well because they grew up together.

In the process of growing up, they grew their family. Jeanmari was first born - followed by Jacquelyn, Joni, and Jayne Ellen. In the many years and different places in which they lived, mom and dad never lost their enthusiasm for life or their love for each other.

And always they danced.

Four daughters produced nine grandchildren: Ryan, Kate, JohnWilliam, Carly, Maggie, Morgan, Katherine, Kellie and Kevin. From them, eight great-grandchildren entered the world: Jackson, Cameron, William, Reid, Mollie, River, Anders and Vivienne Jayne.

All here because two teenagers fell in love at a wedding dance in 1953.

Mom did not climb mountains, write best-sellers or change the world.

She did, however, teach us abundantly - to face life's challenges with resolve and good humor.

To never give up. To love deeply, purely, and unapologetically. She taught us to be grateful, humble, happy and kind.

She will be forever missed.

A funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church in Madison will take place after the New Year. Specifics tbd.

A celebration of mom's life will take place on Saturday, March 19. (Details pending.)


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m.
BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH
2116 Hollister Avenue, Madison, WI
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
2116 Hollister Avenue, Madison, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I wanted to share with you this picture we colored together a few months before she passed. I absolutely treasure it and thought you might enjoy seeing
MJ
Work
January 14, 2022
I worked with your mom at Oak Park and she made my day every time. I´m so very sorry for your loss and I will never forget her and her laugh. Your family is in my thoughts thank you for such an amazing opportunity to learn and grow from such and amazing person.
MJ
Work
January 13, 2022
I didn't know your Mother, or anyone in your family, but I wanted to send my condolences to you. I read every word and it is very clear how much love is in your family. I pray you find peace and comfort.
Stephanie
January 4, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the family, as I was a part of for some years and got to enjoy the Brown´s and their friends at Fish Lake, at Badger games during those losing years, bowing, Halloween parties and other memory making events . God bless all and peace be with you!!
Jim Riggio
Friend
January 4, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of your Mom. Her smile could light up the room! She would always welcome the Fry girls into her home. We had some really fun times with Jackie and Jean. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you during this difficult time.
Mary Fry
Friend
December 31, 2021
This brings back such fond memories of your mom's welcoming personality and bright smile! The Fry and Lemberger sisters had so much fun gathering at the Brown's house to hang out with Jean and Jackie and plot our next adventure. Please know that I am thinking of you at this difficult time.
Sue (Fry) Kwasigroch
Friend
December 31, 2021
So sorry to hear about your mom! I have such fond memories of her welcoming personality and bright smile whenever the Fry and Lemberger sisters would converge on the Brown house to get together with Jean and Jackie. Please know my thoughts are with you at this difficult time.
Sue (Fry) Kwasigroch
December 31, 2021
Sending love and light to all the Brown sisters. I so remember your Mom´s energy..and that smile! Jackie and I were classmates at St Mary of the Lake. There is quite the Westport reunion going on in Heaven right about now for sure! Hope there is peace and comfort in the coming days. Blessings. Cecilia (Cee Lemberger) Cruse
Cecilia Cruse
Friend
December 29, 2021
Your mom was such a great lady!!! I loved visiting her when at my parents across the hall. And Jayne and I were such good friends in high school - I love that they´re together again but know you are missing them all. Thinking of you all and sending prayers of grace and peace. Love, Meg Murphy Selby
Meg Selby
December 28, 2021
I at one time knew all of you and your parents years ago. I lived behind you in Westport/Waunakee. I am sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. I have both of my parents are still alive but my mother is in the hospital because she passed out. I was a classmate of Joni´s and Jackie had babysat us when we were very young. I remember your dad and mother very well. They were a hoot. It was so sad when your father died and he passed away way to soon. We have lost Denise in 2001 and Stephanie in 2018.
Raymond Gaus
Friend
December 28, 2021
I am sorry to her of your mothers passing and you have my condolences. If you don´t remember me we lived behind you in Westport:/ Waunakee Joni and I were classmates at St Mary´s of the Lake school.
Raymond Gaus
Friend
December 28, 2021
As my parents neighbors, your parents, then your mom alone was a spark! My parents loved them! She now is with your dad and Jayne to watch over all of you. Sending love in this sad time.
Molly (Murphy) Walloch
December 28, 2021
We are very saddened to hear about Colleen passing away. She was a volunteer in our Mail & Flowers's for years and she was loved by everyone! We've missed her so much. My maiden name is Mooney and Frank Mooney was my father. Colleen and Frank are up in heaven together reminiscing about the good ole days and sharing stories about the family. I will watch for her obituary information in the near future. Our St. Mary's family and Mooney send our condolences. Warm regards, Joanne Mooney Johnson
Joanne Johnson, Director of Volunteer Services at St. Mary's Hospital
Other
December 28, 2021
I am so lucky to have known such a wonderful woman in her last years with us. She put a smile on the face of everyone she came into contact with. Even in the later years of her illness she never forgot her wonderful daughters, "Jeannie Jacky, Joni, Janie" and her husband, "Bill Brown." You could often hear her stating their names and proclaiming that her and her husband met at a wedding dance. I am beyond blessed to have known Colleen and all the good she brought to this world. My heart and prays go out to her family and friends.
Mackenzie Gillen
Work
December 27, 2021
No words can soothe the pain of loss of a loved one. I am truly sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Lori White Clark
Other
December 27, 2021
So many family memories with you all I have tears in my eyes we had many camping stories. Remember fish lake Your mom always cheery the sweetest smile
Lynn grady
Friend
December 27, 2021
Our lives were enriched by knowing and spending time with Colleen. She was always so fun-loving and always made time to ask about our lives and how we were doing. An extra-special lady to be sure, who will be deeply missed by all. Our thoughts are with you all at this time.
Paul and Julie Treinen and family
Friend
December 27, 2021
jacki lyden & will o'leary
December 27, 2021
My sincere condolences to all of you. I didn't know your parents, but your beautiful tribute makes me wish I had. Everyone in the world is unique like wild flowers. Your parents...wonderful and a hybrid beautiful. Thanks for sharing this. I hope you read it at the memorial. God bless your family and parents.
Devon Chastain
December 27, 2021
I extend my deepest sympathies to entire family. May Colleen's soul be at peace with our Heavenly Father.
Dave Hill
December 27, 2021
I did not know your Mom or Dad. I just want to compliment you, their daughters, on the beautiful remembrance and tribute to your parents. So uplifting in today's world.
Gloria Hodgson
Other
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results