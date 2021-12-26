Brown, Colleen Mary

MADISON - It is with great sadness that we share the news that Colleen Mary Brown died on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Mom had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia type in 2012. She carried on an active life for many years. Mom did not die from COVID, but the isolation it forced did not help.

Colleen was born on March 30, 1934, in Madison, Wis. She was the oldest of six children born to Ambrose and Rose (Mooney) Beld. The second born (Richard) died in infancy. Victoria, Stephan, Kathleen and Scott filled out this boisterous family. Mom was an active, outgoing and social person. She loved to dance more than just about anything.

It would be her penchant for dance that changed her life.

Mom graduated from Madison Central High School in 1952. Not long afterward, on a cold November Saturday (1953), she attended a wedding dance in Waunakee, Wis. It was there she spotted a handsome and abundantly confident young sailor at the dance. He walked over and their worlds changed. His opening line to mom is one you cannot possibly make up. He asked, "Did you come in to get warm, or do you want to dance?" Mom replied, "I came to dance."

Dance they did. Every night during his three-week leave.

Six weeks after that meeting, my parents married on Dec. 26, 1953. They were 19.

They parted only once - 55 years, later when my dad passed away.

Some people are born rich. Some people are born brilliant. Some people are born to change the world. My parents were born for each other.

Mom always said that they got along so well because they grew up together.

In the process of growing up, they grew their family. Jeanmari was first born - followed by Jacquelyn, Joni, and Jayne Ellen. In the many years and different places in which they lived, mom and dad never lost their enthusiasm for life or their love for each other.

And always they danced.

Four daughters produced nine grandchildren: Ryan, Kate, JohnWilliam, Carly, Maggie, Morgan, Katherine, Kellie and Kevin. From them, eight great-grandchildren entered the world: Jackson, Cameron, William, Reid, Mollie, River, Anders and Vivienne Jayne.

All here because two teenagers fell in love at a wedding dance in 1953.

Mom did not climb mountains, write best-sellers or change the world.

She did, however, teach us abundantly - to face life's challenges with resolve and good humor.

To never give up. To love deeply, purely, and unapologetically. She taught us to be grateful, humble, happy and kind.

She will be forever missed.

A funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church in Madison will take place after the New Year. Specifics tbd.

A celebration of mom's life will take place on Saturday, March 19. (Details pending.)