Hario, Colleen Jean

MADISON - Colleen Jean Hario, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Oak Park Place, in Madison. She was born on July 5, 1928, in Fort Rice, N.D., the daughter of Charles and Susie (Grein) Corkery.

Colleen graduated from high school in Frazee, N.D. in 1946. She attended Teacher's College in St. Cloud, Minn., and then began teaching in Minnesota. She met the love of her life, John Hario in Hibbing, Minn., and they married on Sept. 19, 1953, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They relocated to the Seattle, Wash. area for John's job with Boeing and started their family. In 1971, they moved their family to Madison. Colleen loved spending time traveling throughout the United States to national parks and Hawaii. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, and watching Jeopardy and Big Bang Theory.

Colleen is survived by her six children, John (Jeanette) Hario of Des Moines, Iowa, Ellen Hario of Madison, Paul Hario of Madison, Patricia Hario of Madison, James (Rebecca) Hario of Monroe and Kathy (Carl) Trickle of Madison; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; grandson, PFC Army Ranger, Eric W. Hario; parents; and five siblings, William, Robert, Hazel, Mary Margaret and Mary Elizabeth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

