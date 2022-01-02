Menu
Connie Hultman
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Hultman, Connie L.

MADISON - Connie L. Hultman, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church (Madison)
2450 Atwood Ave., Madison
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m. - 11:15a.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church (Madison)
2450 Atwood Ave., Madison
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Connie was a very caring woman. She had a big heart, and she always wanted the best for people while she worked as a grief minister at Saint Bernard Catholic church.
George and Tama (DePrey) Frazier
Friend
January 3, 2022
