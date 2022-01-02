Hultman, Connie L.

MADISON - Connie L. Hultman, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

