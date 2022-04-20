Connie Louise (Burgett) McNaughton

August 23, 1951 – March 30, 2022

BROOKLYN - Connie Louise (Burgett) McNaughton, age 70, of Brooklyn, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Connie was born on Aug. 23, 1951, to Sadie L. (Burnett) Burgett and Lynn H. Burgett in Albuquerque, N.M. And, on Sept. 9, 1952, she welcomed into the world her Baby Butter Woddy: L. Rodney Burgett.

After graduating from Del Norte High School in 1969, Connie became one of the first female drafters at AT&T in Albuquerque. A fellow female drafter, Becky Olesen, endeared herself to Connie, casually asking her in the women's restroom, "Swallowed your underwear, huh?" Their friendship would span a lifetime.

In the 1970s, Connie made the move to Madison, Wis. Shortly thereafter, she took her place as a drafter at Ohio Medical/Omeda/GE Medical and quickly earned promotion after promotion. Though Connie would always be a southwestern girl at heart, as evidenced by her impressive Native American pottery collection. In the early 1980s, she met John P. Drydyk, and he soon convinced her to endure the frigid winters of Wisconsin for many years to come. They wed on July 20, 1985, going on to have their daughter, Karen R. Koehler (Drydyk), on Jan. 23, 1989.

When Connie gave birth to Karen, she decided to dedicate much of her life to being a remarkable and brilliant mother. Connie excelled at raising and supporting Karen. She tolerated Karen through her rebellious teens and world-traveling 20s and cheered Karen on throughout her career as an English teacher.

In 2007, Connie met one of the greatest loves of her life: John F. McNaughton. They wed on Jan. 2, 2010. The ensuing decade would be filled with cross-country motorhome trips, fine dining, blues festivals, and, of course, a little good-natured bickering.

Connie made it her mission to improve the lives of others. She and John readily considered Kate (Spoofy) Gunsolus, Paige Mason, and Shannon Erb, Karen's close friends, as their adopted daughters. And, on July 10, 2021, they gladly welcomed Thomas "Tom" Koehler as their son upon his marriage to Karen.

Connie was one of the classiest, brightest, toughest, and most generous women to ever walk this earth, and our family was blessed to have her as its matriarch. We will miss her greatly.

Connie L. McNaughton was preceded in death by her parents, Sadie L. (Burnett) Burgett and Lynn H. Burgett; and her previous husband, John P. Drydyk. She is survived by her best friend, Becky; loving husband, John; beautiful daughter, Karen (Tom); stepdaughter, Claudia (Scott); brother, Rod (Marelen); nephew, Tom (Amanda) and children, Taya, Teegan, and Tom; and nephew, Jason (Mabrie) and children, Jack and Sawyer.

A memorial service for Connie will be hosted by GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In Connie's honor, donations can be made to Brooklyn EMS, P.O. Box 250, Brooklyn, WI 53521. The family requests that all flowers and notes be sent to Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon, WI 53575. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

