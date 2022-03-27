Connie Lou Wagner

May 21, 1947 - March 23, 2022

MESA, AZ - Connie Lou Wagner (Koch), age 74, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Banner Gateway Medical Center in Mesa, AZ, after a sudden illness. She was born May 21, 1947, in Madison, WI, to Don and Sally Koch.

Connie lived in Madison, CA, and Italy, and settled in St. Paul, MN, for much of her life. She married Gregory Wagner in 1974, and they had two daughters, Stephanie and Caroline. For her daughters, Connie was a stay-at-home mom, school volunteer, band trip chaperone and voice of reason. In the past six years, her grandson, Oliver, was a great source of joy.

Connie was an avid reader, took ballet and ballroom dancing, played the piano, and cooked. Her soft caramels were a family favorite and a difficult recipe to perfect for seemingly everyone besides her. She instilled a love of music in her daughters, who also learned to play piano as well as other instruments.

Connie was able to enjoy two of her passions, polka music and dancing, much of the time over the last decade. She spent her winters in Mesa, AZ, where she found a circle of friends, music, and sunny weather. Her favorite musicians and bands became great friends - Joey Miskulin, Steve Meisner, Klacknic and Friends, Hank Thunander, Barefoot Becky, and more. She could always be found on the dance floor, rarely sitting a song out, and she was known to drive several hours to attend a dance. She always said that you couldn't help but feel happy when listening to polka music.

Connie is survived by her three brothers: Duane (Janet) Koch of Lake Jackson, TX, Robert (Anna) Koch of Phoenix, AZ, and Daniel (Wendy) Koch of Madison, WI; her daughters: Stephanie Wagner (Ryan Seidel) of Onalaska, WI, and Caroline (Andrew) Schneider of Madison, WI; her grandson, Oliver Schneider; and the father of her daughters, Gregory Wagner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Marcella Koch; very dear friend, Dean Baerenwald; and nephew, Tyler Koch.

The family will gather to celebrate Connie's life later this year. Contact Stephanie Wagner at (515) 205-0913 with condolences and questions.