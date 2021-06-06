Menu
Conrad Hendrickson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Madison
2810 Crossroads Drive, Suite 4000
Madison, WI

Hendrickson, Conrad E.

MADISON - Conrad Eugene "Connie" Hendrickson, loving husband and father of three, passed away on Dec. 17, 2020, at the age of 89, due to COVID-19 complications.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1931, in Viroqua, Wis., to Esther (Larson) and Torkel Hendrickson, the youngest of four siblings: twins, Henry and Helen, and Torval "Toby." He married Lorraine DeLap on Feb. 24, 1952, and raised a daughter, Lynn, and two sons, Carl and Alan.

Connie is survived by his wife, Lorraine, of 68 years; three children, Carl (Luane) and Lynn (Mike) of Madison and Alan (Kim) of DeForest; as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Connie and Lorraine were active members of the Windsor United Church of Christ. Contributions to a memorial in their name (to Windsor UCC) are greatly appreciated. Due to COVID, funeral services are delayed until June 18 with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m., at the WINDSOR UCC, followed by burial on June 19 at 2 p.m. at the Viroqua Cemetery, and a celebration of life to follow. Please check the Cremation Society of Madison website for service updates and to share condolences.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
10:00a.m.
WINDSOR UCC
WI
Jun
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
WINDSOR UCC
WI
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
WI
Jun
19
Burial
2:00p.m.
Viroqua Cemetery
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was a privilege and great joy to have known Mr Hendrickson over many years. He was the kind of person we need more of. gm
Gene Musser, MD
June 7, 2021
