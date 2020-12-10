Garfoot, Constance N. "Connie"

HILLSBORO - Constance N. "Connie" Garfoot, 90, of Hillsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro. She was born on March 4, 1930, to Nels and Helen (Corneil) Docken in Mount Horeb, Wis., and graduated from the Mount Horeb High School in 1948. Connie lived in Cross Plains and worked at the UW Hospital in Madison prior to moving to the Elroy area in 1965. She then worked for 26 years at St. Joseph's Memorial Hospital in Hillsboro. She moved to her home in Hillsboro in 1985.

Survivors include her children, Stanley (Liz) Garfoot of Mauston, Sharon (James) Ennis of Wonewoc, Sandra (late husband, Philip) Rogers of Wonewoc, Scott (Susie) Garfoot of Seneca, Susan Summerfield of La Crosse, Sally Thompson of Wonewoc, Sarah (Brad) Nelson of La Crosse, Spencer Garfoot of Hillsboro and Shelly Garfoot of Hillsboro; seventeen grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Jerome Garfoot; three brothers, Rodney, Mark and an infant, Lowell Docken; sister, Nyla "Rusty" Docken; and son-in-law, Philip Rogers.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Hillsboro. Visitation with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Hillsboro. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro.