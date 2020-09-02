Steinmetz, Constance C. "Connie"

PLATTEVILLE - Constance C. "Connie" Steinmetz, age 76, of Platteville, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison, Wis. She was born in Potosi, Wis., on Sept. 16, 1943 the daughter of Lester and Dorothy (Russell) Kitto. Connie attended Potosi and Lancaster schools before going on to earn a teaching degree from UW-Platteville. She started her career working for the Potosi School District in a one-room county school. Connie then went on to teach for well over 30 years at Saints Andrew-Thomas Catholic School in Potosi until her retirement. She married Dale Steinmetz on Nov. 5, 1983 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson. In her free time, Connie enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and doing the household shopping. She also liked to garden, especially flowers, and filled her small yard with an array of flowering plants.

Connie is survived by her husband of 36 years, Dale; a brother, Darrell Kitto; two sisters-in-law, Linda and Coreen Kitto; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by three brothers: Gary, Leslie and Kip Kitto; and a sister-in-law, Judy Kitto.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Potosi with Fr. Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in the Van Buren Cemetery, Potosi. Family and friends may call on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville is entrusted with her services.

