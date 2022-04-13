Constance Ann Zwettler

April 13, 1951 – April 9, 2022

MOUNT HOREB/MADISON - Constance Ann Zwettler passed away peacefully at University Hospital in Madison on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Even though she was fully vaccinated, she succumbed to COVID complications that were too much for her immuno-compromised body (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia "CLL" and diabetes) to overcome. Connie was born on April 13, 1951 (and yes, it was a Friday) to Roman and Loretta (Brunner) Zwettler. She always felt that Friday the 13th was her lucky day.

Connie graduated from Mount Horeb High School with the "Class of 1969" where she developed lifelong friendships. She began work in the Claims Department of State Farm Insurance shortly after graduation. She was a dedicated employee for 37 years and was always up to the challenge of new work assignments. She volunteered multiple times for catastrophe claims processing and even traveled to Florida and Louisiana to assist in the wake of natural disasters like Hurricane Andrew.

Connie loved to travel and planned several group vacations to the Triangle-X Ranch in Wyoming as well as to several national parks, Yellowstone being her favorite. She also helped to plan many family reunions which, in this family, is a BIG deal! She was a volunteer at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish at St. James site by rolling pfeffernüsse for the annual St. James Festival. In the past two years, during the pandemic, she crocheted over 40 afghans to give as gifts to family and friends as well as to charitable organizations. Friends and family always appreciated her creative ability to make greeting cards for special occasions. In her younger years, Connie served as player/manager of her softball and volleyball teams. She played a mean third base and had a rocket arm when throwing out runners to first base.

Connie is survived by three brothers, Paul Zwettler, Gary (Connie Jo) Zwettler and Michael (Sally) Zwettler; three sisters, Mary Jane Topper, Kathleen (John Erb) Zwettler and Ann (Garry Garfoot) Zwettler; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends (you know who you are). She was preceded in death by her parents, Roman and Loretta Zwettler; sister, Ellen; sister-in-law, Eileen Zwettler; brother-in-law, Larry Topper; dutiful and caring family friend, Elaine Reilly; and numerous aunts and uncles. She was a devoted friend to many and will be missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank Dr. Vaishalee Kenkre and Nancy Brandt, NP and their staff for Connie's care after she was first diagnosed with CLL in 2010. Connie began participating in a research study in early 2020 for CLL treatment for the benefit of others. In addition, we are eternally grateful to our sister, Ann, for all the loving care she gave to Connie, especially in the past two years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit Connie's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link. Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Cemetery, Vermont Township. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Hematology Clinic, 600 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53792, St. James Vermont Cemetery Fund or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

