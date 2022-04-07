Cora Lee Coughlin

Sep. 10, 1944 - March 31, 2022

MARSHALL – Cora Lee Coughlin, 77, passed away on March 31, 2022, after a brief stay at the Fort Atkinson Health Care Center in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

She was born Cora Lee Klecker on September 10, 1944, in Watertown, WI, she was the youngest daughter of four children to Margaret (Breunig) and Stephen Klecker.

She graduated from Waterloo High School in 1962, and moved to downtown Madison to attend Cosmetology School. On June 26, 1965, she married the love of her life, Dale "Roundy" Coughlin and together they raised three children. After raising children, she went to work for Trek Bicycle, retiring in 2003. In retirement she enjoyed backyard fires, gardening, there was not a plant or flower she couldn't bring back to life, traveling to enjoy Maggie Mae barn dances, and many cross-country road trips with Dale. Together they enjoyed traveling to Arizona during the winter months, Branson for country music, Vermont to watch college basketball, and anywhere to support the many athletics of their grandchildren. Many memories were made, and the stories following the adventures were always interesting with Roundy behind the wheel.

Family was everything to Cora Lee. She shared countless hours with her children and grandchildren as the family grew. She had a gentle, caring touch that can never be replaced. She was a great cook and was always ready to get out the frying pan when anyone walked through the door. She took pride in her ability to remove any stain from anything. Her many skills and gentle demeanor will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Cora Lee is survived by her husband of 56-years, Dale "Roundy;" their three children: Glenn (Nancy) Coughlin of Sun Prairie, WI, Brian (Trish) Coughlin of Deerfield, WI, Kris (Dennis) Ward of Marshall, WI. She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Angela (Nathan) Yaun, Blake (Danielle) Ward, Alyssa (Matthew) Rasmussen, Nicole (Michael) Fry, Cameron Ward (Cara Broderick), Michael (Emily) Coughlin, and Craig Ward. Her pride and joy was becoming a great-grandmother to seven little ones: Logan, Evalyn, Layla, Cade, Myles, Palmer, and Mila. Mother-in-law, Evelyn (Coughlin) Yaeggi; sisters-in-law Jean Fillner and Nancy (Gilbert) Fagan. She is further survived by a special friend, Mary Schultz; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Cora Lee leaves behind her siblings: Shirley Esse of Sun Prairie, WI; Janette (Zane) Gehrke of Waunakee, WI; and Edward Klecker of Waterloo, WI.

Cora Lee was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Marvin Coughlin; Oscar Yaeggi; sister-in-law, Patricia (Coughlin) Elsner; brothers-in-law: Ronald Elsner, Glenn "Toby" Fillner, and Allen Esse; a nephew, Ronald Krause and a niece, Marsha Sue Coughlin; and longtime college best friend, Kathy Anderson-Young.

Funeral Services will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Also, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

She will be greatly missed by many as MOM was the "Maker of Memories."

